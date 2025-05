This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has slammed the Government for its ‘failure to recognise’ the work of carers.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said we need to put an economic value on carers, along with societal value.

The Independent TD also put pressure on the Government to abolish the means testing for carers.

Deputy Connolly called on Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary to recognise the work of carers in a meaningful way