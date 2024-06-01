  • Services

Services

Deputy and Councillor express disappointment over lack of services to the people of Inisbofin

Published:

Deputy and Councillor express disappointment over lack of services to the people of Inisbofin
Share story:

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and Councillor Gerry King have outlined their disappointment with the lack of progress on the needs of Inisbofin over the past ten years following a visit to the island yesterday.

During a meeting with the people of the Island, both the deputy and the councillor outlined what they say is the urgent need for a comprehensive set of initiatives to address various deficiencies there in services including Housing, Utilities, Roads and Coastal Erosion, Transport Services, Education and Medical and other Emergency Services.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Deputy O’Cuiv and Councillor King promised to work together to progress this programme of work to ensure that all islanders enjoy good services in the future and that the next ten years are ones of progress rather than the stagnation of the last ten years.

The post Deputy and Councillor express disappointment over lack of services to the people of Inisbofin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Human remains found in Merlin Park area of Galway City understood to be of a historical nature

Apparent human remains found at a works site in Galway City are understood to be of a historical ...

no_space
Galway wins three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom

Galway has taken three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom The Galway and Roscommon Education and T...

no_space
Galway University Hospital and Saolta Group announce further progress in delivery of major capital projects

Galway University Hospitals (GUH) and the Saolta University Health Care Group have announced furt...

no_space
Boil Water Notice lifted for localised area in Loughrea Town

Uisce Éireann wishes to notify customers that the Boil Water Notice issued in August 2023 on a lo...

no_space
Feeling of futility over Active Travel schemes in rural Galway villages

There is a feeling of futility in relation to securing adequate funding for Active Travel project...

no_space
Enthusiasts dive in to raise funds for volunteers they hope they’ll never need

A bunch of enthusiastic sea swimmers are taking to Galway Bay again this summer to raise money fo...

no_space
Anti-Litter Ambassadors aid campaign for cleaner Galway communities

Galway County Council has announced details of a new environmental initiative aimed at fostering ...

no_space
Homeless charity hosts afternoon of appreciation for its hard-working volunteers

Galway Simon has been working to tackle homelessness for over 40 years – and at the core of that ...

no_space
Election candidate says traffic calming measures urgently needed in Tuam

Traffic calming measures are urgently needed in Tuam, according to County Council candidate Shaun...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up