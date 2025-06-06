  • Services

Department takes control of Connemara airstrips

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Department of Community and Rural Development has now assumed total responsibility for the airstrips on Inishbofin and on the mainland near Cleggan.

However, there are no plans for air services between the mainland and the island.

Confirmation that the Department of Rural and Community Development now has full ownership of the airstrips on Inishbofin and Cloonlaghtanabba near Cleggan follows the completion of land ownership issues by Galway County Council.

In many ways it was technical issue that did not impede the objectives which was to provide air services to and from Inishbofin Islan, which never happened

The airstrips were developed by the State seventeen years ago at a cost of close to €10m.

There are some benefits, including the installation of a permanent lighting system at the helipad on the Inishbofin airstrip. That facilitates medical evacuation all year around.

There are discussion between State bodies about a facility for the Coastguard Unit beside the Cloonlaghtanabba airstrip and there are ongoing discussions about locating a Health Centre close to the Inishbofin airstrip.

However, the Department of Rural and Community Development now has full unfettered ownership of two airstrips with no plans for flying.

 

