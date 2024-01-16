Department says Ballybane centre not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers
Published:
-
-
The Department of Integration says a commercial unit in Ballybane is not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers.
The building at Ballybane Neighborhood Village has been vacant for a considerable time, but works have been taking place in recent days.
Protests were held in the area yesterday, amid mounting speculation that a large number of international protection applicants were to be housed there.
Social media is a major driver of the discussion, with local residents monitoring the site, and posting updates drawing hundreds of comments.
But the Department has now issued a statement – saying it’s received no offer of accommodation in respect of the property.
It further adds it’s not examining the property for use for either international protection applicants, or people fleeing Ukraine.
It concludes that it may be assessed in future if an offer is made, but no offer or enquiry has been received from the owner.
The post Department says Ballybane centre not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
