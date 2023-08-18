Department of Transport distances itself from city bus service operational issues
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has distanced itself from the day-to-day operational issues of Galway’s public transport services
A statement has been issued responding to the cancellation of a number of 405 services over the weekend.
The Department says matters in relation to route planning and service scheduling are ultimately the responsibility of the NTA
A spokesperson for the Department has acknowledged its responsibility in relation to policy and overall funding of public transport services.
However, it says it is not involved in the day-to-day operation of those services.
The statement says route planning and service scheduling ultimately is in the hands of the National Transport Authority.
The Department says the recent service delivery issues in Galway are regrettable, but it comes down to staff availability issues, which is an operational matter for Bus Éireann and the NTA.
The National Bus and Rail Union representative, Mark Greaney, atributed the weekend’s problems to unworkable timetables rather than staffing issues.
The statement concludes with reference to the expected €564m in funding to be provided for public transport in the upcoming budget.
It also makes reference to the planned Galway Cross City Link and the benefits it aims to bring to Galway.
More like this:
Galway remains on status yellow rain warning as some counties upgraded to orange
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway remains on a status yellow rain warning as some counties h...
Jump in COVID-19 cases in Galway in past month
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway has jumped in...
University of Galway lecturer selected as Aontú candidate for Galway City Central
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pádraig Lenihan has been selected by Aontú as its candidate for G...
Two people in court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people will appear before Loughrea court today following cash...
Status yellow rain warning for Galway brought forward to 2pm
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Status yellow rain warning for Galway for today has been brou...
4,500 households on Galway City waiting list as 100 council homes lie empty
More than 100 Council houses are currently lying empty in Galway City, as thousands of people lan...
HSE ordered to stop rat runners through hospital grounds
Galway City Council has ordered the HSE to restrict access to the rear entrance of Merlin Park Ho...
Galway City Council wheels out new solution for disabled beach users
Efforts to make Galway’s beaches accessible for disabled users have changed tack – the City Counc...
MacSweeney enjoying role as Irish men’s golf captain
By Daragh Small It’s been another outstanding year but the wheel never stops turning and this ...