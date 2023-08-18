Department of Transport distances itself from city bus service operational issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has distanced itself from the day-to-day operational issues of Galway’s public transport services

A statement has been issued responding to the cancellation of a number of 405 services over the weekend.

The Department says matters in relation to route planning and service scheduling are ultimately the responsibility of the NTA

A spokesperson for the Department has acknowledged its responsibility in relation to policy and overall funding of public transport services.

However, it says it is not involved in the day-to-day operation of those services.

The statement says route planning and service scheduling ultimately is in the hands of the National Transport Authority.

The Department says the recent service delivery issues in Galway are regrettable, but it comes down to staff availability issues, which is an operational matter for Bus Éireann and the NTA.

The National Bus and Rail Union representative, Mark Greaney, atributed the weekend’s problems to unworkable timetables rather than staffing issues.

The statement concludes with reference to the expected €564m in funding to be provided for public transport in the upcoming budget.

It also makes reference to the planned Galway Cross City Link and the benefits it aims to bring to Galway.