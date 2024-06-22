Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, appeal to the public amid a rise in COVID-19 infections
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West has released a statement encouraging the public to be aware of an increase of COVID-19 infections in the community.
A new COVID-19 variant (JN.1) is circulating in Ireland and has resulted in an increase in outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare settings putting vulnerable patients at risk of infection.
Dr Áine McNamara, Area Director of Public Health, Department of Public Health HSE West and North West, said that they are reminding everyone of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of serious illness from COVID-19, particularly for those most vulnerable in the community.
