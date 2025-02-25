Department of Integration offers to meet with local residents on plans for IPAS Centre in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Department of Integration has offered to meet with local residents to discuss plans for an International Protection Accommodation Service in Athenry

There are calls for immediate community engagement on the proposed IPAS centre in Athenry at the former Castleturvin Nursing Home.

Galway East TD Louis O’Hara is pushing for a public meeting to take place as soon as possible, ahead of the application being accepted.

Sinn Féin Deputy O’Hara says the local community in Athenry have a number of questions and immediate community engagement is vital