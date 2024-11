The Department of Education has confirmed additional modular classrooms for Clarin College Athenry.

A permanent extension to the school has also been planned- with both projects set to be in place by August 2025.

It’s hoped both projects will aid the school which is currently at full capacity.

The information was confirmed in a response to Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Deputy Canney says he’ll be keeping pressure on the Department to ensure it’s delivered by next August: