Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is defending the transfer of land in Connemara National Park for road safety measures.
The Irish Wildlife Trust made a complaint to Minister Josepha Madigan claiming that a section of broad-leaved woodland in the park had been destroyed.
The department says it involved less than a hectare of land – which had no ecological impact – being transferred to ensure road safety at a treacherous point of the N59.
Department defends felling of trees in Connemara National Park
