Departed duo honoured as Cathaoirleach’s Awards celebrate Galway community groups

TWO of Galway’s most inspiring citizens – both of whom passed away this year – were honoured last week for the incredible impact they both made during their lives.

The families of Saoirse Ruane and Martin Horgan were on hand to accept Posthumous Special Recognition Awards at the 2024 Cathaoirleach Community Awards held in the Clayton Hotel last week.

Salthill native Martin, who lived in Oranmore, passed away suddenly in January 2024, but his dedication to inclusivity and development in sports has left an indelible mark on his community.

His work with Maree Oranmore FC stands as a testament to his belief in the power of sport to unite and empower.

Saoirse, from Kiltullagh, was just twelve when she lost her valiant battle with a rare form of cancer – but her appearance on the 2020 Late Late Toy Show captured the hearts of a nation and inspired the launch of the first Toy Show Appeal, which has since raised over €17.5 million to support children’s projects and initiatives.

It was fitting recognition for both to be included as the cream of Galway’s community groups and volunteers were celebrated at the Cathaoirleach Community Awards

Organised by Galway County Council in partnership with Galway County Public Participation Network (PPN) and hosted by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Liam Carroll, the awards were announced during the annual Cathaoirleach’s Ball which this year raised much needed funds for local charities ACT for Meningitis and i4Life.

The category winners were Kinvara Tidy Towns, Interface, Ballinasloe & District Heritage Society, Dr Joseph Mannion, Pleanáil Teanga Chonamara Láir, Connemara Green, Vision Arch Club, Kinvara Hockey Club and Williamstown Development Company.

Each was presented with a specially commissioned award designed and hand-crafted by Craughwell-based Sean Mahony, along with a certificate and a cash prize of €500 to use for their work.

Pictured: Family members of the late Martin Horgan from Oranmore are presented with a Posthumous Special Recognition Award by Cllr Liam Carroll, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway; and Vincent Lyons (second left) of Galway County PPN, at the Cathaoirleach’s Ball in the Clayton Hotel, Galway. Pictured are Martin’s brother Ollie; his son Kevin; wife Caroline; daughter Aisling; and son Cian.