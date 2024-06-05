Galway/Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says the expected inquiry into the Goverment’s handling of COVID-19 cannot ignore mental health or Long Covid.

He says these issues must be addressed to ensure a more resilient health system in the face of potential future pandemics.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed the terms of reference into the review could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Deputy Naughten says certain cohorts suffered more than others during the pandemic.

The post Denis Naughten says inquiry into Government handling of COVID cannot ignore mental health or Long COVID appeared first on Galway Bay FM.