Demonstrators demand city councillors defend triple-lock system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Demonstrators have gathered at City Hall – demanding that councillors take action to defend Ireland’s triple-lock mechanism.

The system means approval is need from the Government, the Dáil and the UN before Irish peacekeepers can be deployed.

Government has indicated it intends to reform the system so that UN approval is no longer needed, to give Ireland more control over its own forces.

But others claim it would erode Ireland’s neutrality – including Independent City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe.

Later today, she’ll ask her fellow councillors to support a letter to Government demanding that the existing triple-lock system be maintained.

These demonstrators spoke to Saoirse Duhan.