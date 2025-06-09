  • Services

Services

Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to vote on Shantalla helipad

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to vote on Shantalla helipad
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A demonstration has taken place outside City Hall this afternoon over the potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to the HSE for a permanent helipad.

The Shantalla Residents Association says this would amount to giving away half of the community’s only green space without any consultation.

Approximately 20 people protested with posters, banners and a giant replica snake ahead of the 3pm meeting of Galway City Council with councillors passing by as they entered the building

The item is on today’s agenda and councillors will vote this evening if the issue is reached

Speaking to our reporter David Nevin Shantalla Residents Association chairperson Nuala McCarthy outlined their main concerns

More like this:
no_space
Education and employment roadshow to visit Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Gort this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn education and employment roadshow is set to visit ...

no_space
Funeral of Connemara fire victim Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs taking place today and tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe funeral of Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs, who died last we...

no_space
Galway city public event to mark Infant Mental Health Awareness Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public event will take place in the city tomorrow t...

no_space
Call for more public accountability for Council CEO and management

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSenior management and the CEO at Galway County Counci...

no_space
HSE issues public advisory as UHG under serious pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under ...

no_space
Additional funding for flood mitigation works and coastal protection for Inishbofin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAdditional funding has been approved for minor flood ...

no_space
Concern over suspect quality of road surfaces after maintenance works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns are being raised over the suspect quality of...

no_space
Astronomers led by UG discover new planet being formed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA team of international astronomers led by University...

no_space
€1.3m in Government funding of social housing in Galway city and county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than one point three million euro has been award...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up