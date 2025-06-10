Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to discuss Shantalla helipad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A demonstration has taken place outside City Hall this afternoon over the potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to the HSE for a permanent helipad.

The Shantalla Residents Association says this would amount to giving away half of the community’s only green space without any consultation.

Approximately 20 people protested with posters, banners and a giant replica snake ahead of the 3pm meeting of Galway City Council with councillors passing by as they entered the building

The item is on today’s agenda and councillors will discuss the situation this evening if the issue is reached.

Speaking to our reporter David Nevin Shantalla Residents Association chairperson Nuala McCarthy outlined their main concerns