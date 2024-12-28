Demolition of replica Claddagh cottage okayed
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Brendan Carroll
City planners have given the green light for the demolition of a replica of an old Claddagh thatched cottage and the construction of two houses on the site.
The cottage on Fairhill Road Upper, known as Katie’s Claddagh Cottage, opened as a tourist attraction more than a decade ago.
it was built by Cathriona Walsh and her family as a recreation of the traditional thatched houses of the Claddagh fishing village, most of which were demolished in the 1930s to make way for the Claddagh of today.
Also described as the Claddagh Arts Centre, it was open to visiting groups who wanted a glimpse of life in the village a century ago and more, and hosted many cultural events over the years, as well as serving as a regular base for Galway Hooker Sailing Club events.
Now, Galway City Council has granted planning permission for Ms Walsh to demolish the existing model cottage, sheds and workshop structure and build two houses in their place, one to be occupied by her and her family, and the other by her parents.
She was previously granted planning permission in 2022 for the erection of a four-bedroomed house that would have incorporated the cottage building into the design of the house, but this decision was appealed by a neighbour to An Bord Pleanála.
Although the planning appeals board upheld the City Council’s granting of permission, the protracted nature of the appeal and rampant construction inflation meant that project was no longer financially viable, according to a covering letter submitted with the new planning application.
One of the two new houses will be 2.5 storeys high, with the second house in the background two storeys high.
Galway City Council has decided to grant planning permission for the development, subject to a number of conditions – including a stipulation that the houses are to be used as single dwelling units and not subdivided and they cannot be used for short term lettings.
The permission also allows for a change of use of the site from Retail and Community uses to Residential.
Pictured: Katie’s Claddagh Cottage to be demolished.
