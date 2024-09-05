Dementia Bus described as ‘eye-opener’ as it visits Galway city
The dementia bus virtual tour has been described as an ‘eye-opener’ by people who did the experience in Galway today.
Bluebird Care brought the first-of-its-kind vehicle to Terryland in the city, to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Month.
The virtual simulator allows people to experience the disorientation and memory loss that those with dementia face daily.
Our reporter Sarah Slevin was one of those people to take the virtual tour, and here’s how she got on:
