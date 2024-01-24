Demand for Tuam to be designated Rent Pressure Zone

Spiralling and unsustainable rents in Tuam mean the whole area should be designated a Rent Pressure Zone.

That was the claim made by Councillor Pete Roche at a meeting of Galway County Council this week.





At present, Galway City, Athenry-Oranmore and Gort-Kinvara are all designated as RPZ, which means rents can only increase by 2 percent per year.

Councillor Roche says people are being priced out of the market in Tuam and action is needed.

