This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is being asked to reverse a “crazy” booking fee for the use of Dunlo Track in Ballinasloe outside normal hours.

The track is free to use during public hours from Monday to Saturday.

An online booking system was then recently introduced for after-hours on those days, as well as on Sundays and public holidays.

But Councillor Alan Harney is less than impressed that the booking fee per session is €10 – a figure he said is crazy high.