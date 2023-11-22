  • Services

Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport

Published:

There’s a demand for the creation of a new steering group to better guide the future use of Galway Airport.

Councillor Alan Cheevers tabled a motion at a meeting of Galway City Council, and it was accepted by a majority vote.


The site in Carnmore is jointly owned by Galway City and County Council – but there’s still no sign of a long-awaited masterplan a decade after the purchase.

The matter has been raised repeatedly by councillors from both local authorities, who are immensely frustrated that such a valuable resource is mostly sitting idle.

Councillor Cheevers says something has to be done.

The post Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

