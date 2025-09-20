Demand for modular homes in Galway up 43% over past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Demand for modular homes in Galway has risen by 43 percent over the past year.

That’s according to research by Luxury Garden Studios, which says nationwide, planning permission was sought for 7,400 alternative homes.

It comes as the Government is considering exemptions for modular homes that are less than 45m2 behind existing homes.

LGS says if approved, the measures would lead to thousands of homes, hundreds of millions in construction activity, and thousands of manufacturing jobs.