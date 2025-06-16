Demand for Government to "step up" over Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Government is being urged to “step up to the plate” over the ongoing closure of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

It’s been closed now for several tourism seasons, despite being one of the most popular attractions in the country.

It’s because multi-million euro works are required to bring it up to standard.

The current owner is the Shannon Airport Group, but Galway County Council is willing to assume control if Government provides funding for the capital works.

But that hasn’t happened – and Sinn Fein Deputy Louis O’ Hara told Galway Talks there’s no excuse for why that’s the case.