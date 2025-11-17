  • Services

Demand for Government to set housing targets for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a demand for the Government to set housing targets for Galway – and roll out a regional housing roadshow to ensure better collaboration with local authorities.

That’s according to Fine Gael City Councillor Clodagh Higgins, a week after the Government has published its new housing plan.

It’s drawn sharp criticism for removing national housing targets for the first time.

Councillor Higgins explained to me her issues with that, as well as how she’d see a regional housing roadshow working.

