Demand for Gardai to seize and impound vehicles responsible for illegal dumping on city outskirts
There’s a demand for Gardaí to hit illegal dumpers “where it hurts” – by seizing and impounding their vehicles.
Galway West TD Noel Grealish has used to the Dáil to highlight “horrendous” illegal dumping on the outskirts of Galway City.
He said not only is rubbish being dumped at Brocklagh, Castlegar – but it’s also being burned in many cases.
Deputy Grealish argues the most effective way of tackling those responsible might be to take away their vehicles.
