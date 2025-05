This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for a complete audit of faded road markings across Galway City.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins says many vital markings are now so faint they’re effectively invisible.

These, she says, include yellow boxes, stop lines, directional arrows and bus pull-in bays.

Councillor Higgins argues this isn’t just a maintenance issue – but a serious safety issue that Galway City Council must take action on