Demand for action on “treacherous” stretch of road near Belclare
There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belclare to be made a top priority.
It’s the road between Belclare and Claretuam – and the issue has been raised by Councillor Donagh Killilea at a meeting at County Hall.
He outlined a number of accidents, and asked if it’ll take someone being killed on the road before action is taken.
Councillor Killilea has been speaking to David Nevin.
