There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belclare to be made a top priority.

It’s the road between Belclare and Claretuam – and the issue has been raised by Councillor Donagh Killilea at a meeting at County Hall.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He outlined a number of accidents, and asked if it’ll take someone being killed on the road before action is taken.

Councillor Killilea has been speaking to David Nevin.

The post Demand for action on “treacherous” stretch of road near Belclare appeared first on Galway Bay FM.