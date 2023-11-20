Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”
There’s demand for Irish Rail to take immediate action as a “landmark building” in Tuam is being used as a “drinking den”.
Councillor Andrew Reddington says various rooms in the old railway station are strewn with empty cans, spirit bottles and rubbish.
This includes the former Railway Kitchen restaurant, which has been closed for a number of years.
He says it appears to be mainly young people, though there are concerns older people are also drinking there at times.
Councillor Reddington says Irish Rail need to secure the building immediately.
