Demand for action as just three properties officially listed as derelict across county

Just three properties in County Galway are officially listed as derelict.

That’s according to Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’ Hara, who’s pleaded for stronger action at a meeting at County Hall this week.





The local authority maintains a register of derelict properties and can take action to seek improvement, including fines.

But Sinn Fein Councillor O’ Hara says with three properties listed, it’s not remotely reflective of reality.

