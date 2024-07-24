Demand for action as just three properties officially listed as derelict across county
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Just three properties in County Galway are officially listed as derelict.
That’s according to Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’ Hara, who’s pleaded for stronger action at a meeting at County Hall this week.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The local authority maintains a register of derelict properties and can take action to seek improvement, including fines.
But Sinn Fein Councillor O’ Hara says with three properties listed, it’s not remotely reflective of reality.
The post Demand for action as just three properties officially listed as derelict across county appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
50 percent increase in cancellation of day cases at UHG over past year
There’s been a 50 percent increase in the cancellation of day cases at UHG over the past ye...
Government remains “fully committed” to Ros a Mhil expansion despite high court challenge
The Government remains “fully committed” to the major deep-water quay project at Ros ...
Largest Galway Hooker to be used as floating arts space by next Summer
There are big plans in place for the world’s largest Galway hooker, which has been donated ...
Minister’s smokescreen can’t disguise beds crisis
Health chiefs have been accused of ‘putting up a smokescreen’ to disguise the crisis in Galway’s ...
New homes at heart of community
What was once a development for mixed use with retail units has been reimagined for social housin...
Dedication of new boat at annual Jes rowing club barbecue
The end-of-season barbecue held recently by Coláiste Iognáid (Jes) Rowing Club was attended by mo...
Bishop of Galway says he shares feelings of anger and distress at recent Bishop Casey coverage
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says he shares the feelings of anger and distress at the recent ...
Conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage to take place tomorrow
A conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage is to take place tomorrow at the community centre. I...
CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers
A significant redistribution of CAP has resulted in a seven percent payment increase for farmers ...