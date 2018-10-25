Delorentos set for a sort of Galway homecoming

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

It might seem strange for a Dublin band, but Delorentos always see their Galway gigs as a sort of homecoming – which is why they are eagerly looking forward to Friday week, November 2, at the Róisín Dubh.

“One of our first gigs outside Dublin was in the Róisín,” says vocalist and guitarist Kieran McGuinness. “They’re people who care about music – who care passionately about bands and albums,” he says of the venue.

“The Róisín celebrates and promotes Irish albums and Irish acts, and that’s a rare thing. I never ever feel like they’re doing anything for the money.

“If every venue in the country could be like the Róisín, I think you’d have a far better music scene and a far better musical legacy for bands,” he adds.

Delorentos are well placed to make this of observation, as a band often described as stalwarts of the Irish music scene. And it’s easy to understand why – the indie-rock four-piece have been touring together since 2005 and releasing albums since 2007.

They’ve maintained their popularity and success through tenacity and enthusiasm – traits that remain evident in their fifth studio album, released earlier this year.

True Surrender is something of a departure from the overtly poppy choruses and catchy guitar riffs that dominate Delorentos’ earlier work.

Kieran McGuinness explains how much it means to experience the buzz of another album launch 11 years after their first.

“There’s probably more excitement now because we know how fragile it is,” he notes of the business.

“When you’re eighteen or whatever it is, you release an album because that’s just what you’re supposed to do and you feel like you can do anything – but when you get into your 30s you realise that time is precious and your opportunities are precious and, you know, the fact that you can release an album and people want to hear it is an amazing thing.”

True Surrender is certainly the band’s most experimental body of work. Piano and synth feature regularly throughout while the lyrics play with new levels of intimacy and introspection. It’s the record the band wanted to make.

