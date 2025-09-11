Delays to South Galway Flood Relief Scheme labelled 'frustrating'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Delays to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme have been labelled ‘frustrating’.

Engagement with the National Parks and Wildlife Service began in January, and more information has been requested since reports were sent earlier this summer.

Galway County Council says it had hoped the process would have moved quicker, but also says it’s best all questions are answered now rather than later.

Gort Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry Finnerty has acknowledged that point, but says the delays are less than ideal as we head into the Storm Season