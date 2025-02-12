Delays in restoring broadband in Galway leave the elderly without panic alarms

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are strong concerns over the delays in restoring broadband to a large number of elderly customers in Galway as it means they cannot use their panic alarms

Fine Gael Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington has criticised the “poor customer engagement” from broadband providers following Storm Éowyn.

He says the broadband outages are also causing significant disruption for small businesses and remote workers, with some households cut off since the 24th of January.

Councillor Reddington is calling on the government to engage with the more than 50 broadband providers on the NBI network to step up efforts to restore services

He says the situation is at crisis point and providers such as eir and Vodafone should communicate restoration times to their customers