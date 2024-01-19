Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs

Delays are expected on the R446 at Derrydonnell Beg today due to emergency surface repairs

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9 this morning until 4 this afternoon





Road users are advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

