Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs

Published:

Delays are expected on the R446 at Derrydonnell Beg today due to emergency surface repairs

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9 this morning until 4 this afternoon


Road users are advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

 

