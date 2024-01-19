Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Delays are expected on the R446 at Derrydonnell Beg today due to emergency surface repairs
Temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9 this morning until 4 this afternoon
Road users are advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys
