Delays expected in Gort due to road closure for works
Motorists in Gort are warned to expect delays over the next two days due to resurfacing overlay works.
A section of the L85087 Queen Street will be closed to through traffic from 7:45AM-6PM tomorrow (9/11) and Friday (10/11).
Lagan Asphalt and Galway County Council are advising drivers to allow additional time for their journeys.
