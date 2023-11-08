Delays expected in Gort due to road closure for works

Motorists in Gort are warned to expect delays over the next two days due to resurfacing overlay works.

A section of the L85087 Queen Street will be closed to through traffic from 7:45AM-6PM tomorrow (9/11) and Friday (10/11).





Lagan Asphalt and Galway County Council are advising drivers to allow additional time for their journeys.

