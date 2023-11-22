Delays expected in Doughiska and on Barna and Cappagh Roads

Motorists are warned to expect delays in Doughiska, and on both the Barna and Cappagh Roads today.

It’s as roadworks begin at 9AM in both areas, with temporary stop/go traffic management systems in place.





Works at Roscam are anticipated to last until 5pm today, while the works on Cappagh Road will last a week.

From today until next Wesnesday, the resurfacing works will be ongoing from 9AM-4:30PM from the R336 Barna Road to Ross Ard Cappagh Stores Junction

