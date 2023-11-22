  • Services

Services

Delays expected in Doughiska and on Barna and Cappagh Roads

Published:

Delays expected in Doughiska and on Barna and Cappagh Roads
Share story:

Motorists are warned to expect delays in Doughiska, and on both the Barna and Cappagh Roads today.

It’s as roadworks begin at 9AM in both areas, with temporary stop/go traffic management systems in place.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Works at Roscam are anticipated to last until 5pm today, while the works on Cappagh Road will last a week.

From today until next Wesnesday, the resurfacing works will be ongoing from 9AM-4:30PM from the R336 Barna Road to Ross Ard Cappagh Stores Junction

The post Delays expected in Doughiska and on Barna and Cappagh Roads appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Motion passed to limit Galway Airport gigs to six with review in Autumn 2024

A motion was passed at yesterday’s Galway City Council Meeting to limit the amount of gigs ...

no_space
UK Credit Union visits Galway on Cultivate mission

REPRESENTATIVES of a UK Credit Union visited Galway last month to learn more about the Cultivate ...

no_space
New charity shop opens in Claregalway – in time for Christmas!

A spacious new store is set to open in the heart of Claregalway – and the proceeds from sales wil...

no_space
Family and friends climb Croagh Patrick in memory of beloved wife and mother

Two families came together on Ireland’s Holy Mountain to pay tribute to a mother, wife and friend...

no_space
Three arrested in Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seize drugs and equipment

Three people have been arrested in the Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seized drugs and equipment. ...

no_space
Petition against telecommunications mast in Kinvara gathers over 700 signatures

A petition against a telecommunications mast in the seaside village of Kinvara has gathered over ...

no_space
Campaigners claim major win in fight against planned biogas plant in Gort

Campaigners in Gort are claiming a major win today in their fight against a planned biogas plant ...

no_space
Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly has labelled the sale of vapes to minors as a reprehensible...

no_space
Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition

County planners have given the green light for a significant housing development in Clifden, desp...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up