Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned to expect traffic delays in Oughterard from tomorrow – as roadworks get underway on the N59.

The week long project involves road retexturing works from the village towards Oughterard Golf Club.

From tomorrow until Friday, a stop go system will be in place between the hours of 9am and 6.30pm.

Motorists are being advised that these times are subject to change to help alleviate traffic congestion at certain times.