Delays are expected due to five days of roadworks at Rindifin Gort
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Delays are expected from tomorrow due to five days of roadworks at Rindifin, Gort
Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will begin tomorrow morning on the L85304
The section involved will be temporally closed to through traffic between 7.45am and 6pm from tomorrow until Friday
Road users are requested to expect delays, and to allow additional time for their journeys
