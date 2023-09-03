  • Services

Delays are expected due to five days of roadworks at Rindifin Gort

Delays are expected from tomorrow due to five days of roadworks at Rindifin, Gort

Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will begin tomorrow morning on the L85304

The section involved will be temporally closed to through traffic between 7.45am and 6pm from tomorrow until Friday

Road users are requested to expect delays, and to allow additional time for their journeys

