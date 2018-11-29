Delay in redevelopment of old Tuam library

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The redevelopment of the old library building at Shop Street in Tuam has been delayed due to a planning issues.

The former library has been vacant for a number of years and the county council has leased it to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Planning permission was granted under the council’s Part 8 process.

However Minister of State for Rural Affairs, Galway East T.D Seán Canney says the Chief State Solicitor’s Office has deemed the planning permission as not appropriate.

This means that planning permission has to be sought again for the fit-out of the building to accommodate new office facilities.

Minister Canney says the project may now face up to an eight month delay; more at 9am…