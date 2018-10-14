Delay in providing emergency barriers leaves houses at risk

The delay in providing flood defence barriers for Kinvara is putting houses in the South Galway village under threat as the winter approaches.

Serious damage was caused in the village during Storm Eleanor earlier in the year and there are now fears that the quay area is at risk if there are similar gusts.

There have been promises that Kinvara will benefit from a minor works scheme but Galway County Council have not submitted an application to the Office of Public works.

Two local politicians have clashed on the issue with Fine Gael councillor Joe Byrne saying that Galway County Council were ‘dragging their heels’ on making an application for funding.

And yet Galway East TD Sean Canney has issued a statement saying that he received confirmation from the OPW that they have requested an application for funding from Galway County Council for flood defence barriers to be erected in Kinvara.

But Cllr Byrne has told The Connacht Tribune that this is nothing new. “OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran told me last February that there was funding available but still no application has been made”.

Deputy Canney said that Galway County Council are preparing the surveys and are compiling the cost for the works presently.

“Kinvara village suffered from tidal floods late last year when the high tide came up over the pier and flooded nearby businesses and homes.

“I received a commitment from Minister Moran at the time of the flood event that funding would be provided for flood defences.

“Galway County Council will submit the application to the OPW once the surveys and costings are completed.

“I will continue to monitor progress on this project in the interest of protecting the properties at risk”, he said.

But Cllr Joe Byrne said that Deputy Canney gives the impression that progress has been made on the issue when the opposite is the case.

He said that this has been ongoing for almost a year with the Council telling him that they do not have the resources to make an application.

“In early January, there was widespread damage caused in Kinvara by Storm Eleanor. Minister Moran announced that Kinvara properties wold be protected through a minor works scheme.

“In early February I met with a flood barrier company along with around 20 residents in Kinvara and the detailed specifications and quotations were submitted to Galway County Council”, he explained.

Then in July, he met with Galway County Council officials again and was informed that an application for funding would be submitted. This has not happened.

He contacted Galway County Council again last week and was told that they did not have the personnel resources to submit an application.

“And now Deputy Sean Canney is publicly stating that the OPW has requested Galway County Council to submit an application but they were told this months ago so it is nothing new,” Cllr Byrne added.