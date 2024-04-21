Deirdre Jennings of Rossaveal is named the 2024 Galway Rose
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
The 2024 Galway Rose was announced last night at a packed Clayton Hotel.
28-year-old Deirdre Jennings from Rosaveel in Connemara will head to Tralee in August as the new Galway Rose, taking over from Clare Ann Irwin.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A social worker with the geriatrics team in University Hospital Galway, Deirdre sang a beautiful version of the Irish song ‘An Cailin Alainn’ and was supported by a wide circle of family, friends and work colleagues.
The post Deirdre Jennings of Rossaveal is named the 2024 Galway Rose appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Drivers ignoring village pedestrian crossing
Many motorists are not observing the pedestrian crossing in Claregalway – leading to a number of ...
Development board needed to deliver plan for St Brigid’s site
A development board must be established to deliver a plan for the meaningful redevelopment of the...
Galway student highlights supports for young cancer patients to mark AYA Awareness Week
A UNIVERSITY student who was supported on her cancer journey with specialist services for teenage...
Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund
The areas of Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle are to receive over €10 million euro for the constructio...
State funds to protect historic monuments
Ten Galway sites will share almost half a million euro after the Government’s weekend announced a...
FF picks its team for Tuam local election vote
Fianna Fail has confirmed the party’s selection for the Tuam Municipal Council area – and it does...
Gort Cancer Support picks its colour for fundraising initiative
Gort Cancer Support is hoping its new fundraising initiative will help them in their efforts to p...
University of Galway launches new scholarship in honour of actress Siobhán McKenna
University of Galway has launched a new scholarship in honour of renowned actress, Siobhán McKenn...
Three arrested after highly visible incident near gates of UHG
Three people have been released from Garda custody following a highly visible incident near the g...