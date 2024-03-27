Defibrillators donated to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway in first of its kind initiative
Councillor Ivan Canning has donated defibrillators to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway to bring to matches.
The Fianna Fáil councillor is not buying posters for his election campaign, and is instead using his own money to buy these defibrillators.
He says his decision is based on his being an advocate for the environment and the success of buying a defibrillator for his local GAA club in his last campaign, which was also poster-free.
Councillor Canning paid 2,800 euro for the 7 devices and purchased them from Galway company Smart Medical, who have trained the 7 referees in how to use them.
Councillor Canning told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that this initiative is the first of its kind, and he hopes other areas will follow suit right across the country.
