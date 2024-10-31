Defiant An Cheathrú Rua finish the job in extra-time

-
An Cheathrú Rua 2-11
Killererin 0-14
(AET)
By Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium
AN Cheathrú Rua secured the Primary Junior football championship title after an extra time battle with a gallant Killererin side at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.
Maghnus Breathnach’s outfit edged a titanic struggle in which the momentum swung in both directions throughout the contest. In difficult conditions, the action was compelling as two evenly matched sides vied for supremacy before the Connemara men were left victorious after extra time.
It looked as though Killererin were about to take the spoils at the end of normal time in Tuam, before An Cheathrú Rua captain Stiofáin ÓBriain kicked an equalising point in the sixth minute of injury time to force the contest to an additional 20-minute period. And they proved to be the stronger side in extra time, outscoring Killererin by 0-5 to 0-2 to take the title.
Killererin played with the aid of the wind in the first half in Tuam and dominated the opening quarter of the game. An Cheathrú Rua corner forward Fergal Ó’Sé opened the scoring with a point, but the North Galway side then struck three in a row.
James Boyle tallied their first point, after a good pass from Kevin Murphy, before Seán Donohue converted a mark three minutes later. Boyle then landed a free from 50-yards to make it 0-3 to 0-1 in Killererin’s favour.
An Cheathrú Rua then had a strong spell, scoring 1-2 during the next eight minutes. Éanna Mac Cormaic pointed two frees, either side of a well taken goal from Ethan De Paor. Killererin responded positively with the next three points to level the contest.
Michael Boyle sent over a long range score, before Callum Morrissey converted a mark a minute later. James Boyle then pointed his second free from35-yards to tie the game at 0-6 to 1-3. However, the Connemara men soon struck for their second goal of the game.
A high delivery from Dara Ó’Sé was caught by Michéal Ó Briain, who laid the ball off to Fergal Ó Sé, who finished superbly to the net. Once again, however, Killererin responded impressively, and scored the next three points before half time.
Pictured: Michéal De Bhailís of An Cheathrú Rua comes under strong pressure from Killererin’s Aaron Mitchell during Sunday’s County Junior Premier Football Final at Tuam Stadium. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
