Dedicated Maura is named as Galway’s family carer of the year

A Galway mother of three who has balanced raising her family with caring for her elderly parents has been named as the Netwatch Galway Family Carer of the Year.

Maura Fahy, from Renmore in the city, is mum to Ronan (26), Hannah (23) and Emma (21), and began caring for her parents Helena (90) and Paddy (94) 14 years ago, following her father’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent leg amputation.

Sadly, Paddy passed away in September. Maura continues to provide loving, full-time care for her mother and balances these intense responsibilities alongside caring for own family.

She has navigated considerable personal sacrifices over the years but despite these challenges, she remains unwaveringly positive.

Now in their 17th year, the awards — organised by Family Carers Ireland, the national charity supporting the country’s family carers — seek to honour all family carers while shining a light on the urgent need for greater recognition and support of those who go above and beyond in caring for their loved ones.

And that is often without the necessary support from the State, such as appropriate financial compensation, respite and vital therapies for their loved ones

There are more than 500,000 family carers in Ireland caring for children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

Family carers play a critical role in our society and each week provide 19 million hours in unpaid work. If the State were to seek to replace this support, it would cost an astonishing €20 billion annually.

Michelle Moriarty, local Community Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland, highlighted the significance of the recognition: “Each year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards remind us of the vital role that family carers play in our society and shine a light on the incredible work that they do, which is too often unseen and unrecognised. As a society, we must do much more to ensure that family carers are properly recognised, valued and supported to care safely for their loved ones at home.”

Netwatch Brand Ambassador and Irish rugby legend Mick Galwey emphasised the importance of recognising this work: “I’ve seen the dedication family carers show day after day, often without any acknowledgement.

“Whether it’s a mother caring for a child with additional needs or a young carer supporting a parent, the commitment and love they show is truly inspiring. These awards offer us all a chance to give something back and to let these carers know we see their struggles and their strength.”

Pictured: Maura Fahy, the Netwatch Galway Family Carer of the Year pictured (centre) with Michelle Moriarty, Community Support Manager, Family Carers Ireland, and Cllr Peter Keane, Mayor of Galway.