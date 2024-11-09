Dedicated Maura is named as Galway’s family carer of the year

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A Galway mother of three who has balanced raising her family with caring for her elderly parents has been named as the Netwatch Galway Family Carer of the Year.
Maura Fahy, from Renmore in the city, is mum to Ronan (26), Hannah (23) and Emma (21), and began caring for her parents Helena (90) and Paddy (94) 14 years ago, following her father’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent leg amputation.
Sadly, Paddy passed away in September. Maura continues to provide loving, full-time care for her mother and balances these intense responsibilities alongside caring for own family.
She has navigated considerable personal sacrifices over the years but despite these challenges, she remains unwaveringly positive.
Now in their 17th year, the awards — organised by Family Carers Ireland, the national charity supporting the country’s family carers — seek to honour all family carers while shining a light on the urgent need for greater recognition and support of those who go above and beyond in caring for their loved ones.
And that is often without the necessary support from the State, such as appropriate financial compensation, respite and vital therapies for their loved ones
There are more than 500,000 family carers in Ireland caring for children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.
Family carers play a critical role in our society and each week provide 19 million hours in unpaid work. If the State were to seek to replace this support, it would cost an astonishing €20 billion annually.
Michelle Moriarty, local Community Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland, highlighted the significance of the recognition: “Each year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards remind us of the vital role that family carers play in our society and shine a light on the incredible work that they do, which is too often unseen and unrecognised. As a society, we must do much more to ensure that family carers are properly recognised, valued and supported to care safely for their loved ones at home.”
Netwatch Brand Ambassador and Irish rugby legend Mick Galwey emphasised the importance of recognising this work: “I’ve seen the dedication family carers show day after day, often without any acknowledgement.
“Whether it’s a mother caring for a child with additional needs or a young carer supporting a parent, the commitment and love they show is truly inspiring. These awards offer us all a chance to give something back and to let these carers know we see their struggles and their strength.”
Pictured: Maura Fahy, the Netwatch Galway Family Carer of the Year pictured (centre) with Michelle Moriarty, Community Support Manager, Family Carers Ireland, and Cllr Peter Keane, Mayor of Galway.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Credit Union embraces energy efficiency as part of major refurbishment
A North Galway Credit Union is celebrating its official reopening – having laid the foundations f...
Birthday celebrations for club that makes Galway Bay its playground
A Galway club for sea swimmers that was formed when its three founding members came up with the i...
Students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM for special TY Takeover show
Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a specia...
€2.6m announced for Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment project
An additional €2.6m in funding has been announced for the Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment projec...
Galway public shares thoughts on the festive celebrations as Christmas Markets officially opens
The Galway Christmas Market at Eyre Square officially opened for business this morning. Now in it...
Bushypark-native, Irish-American businessman and former Senator Billy Lawless dies aged 73
Bushypark-native, former Senator, and successful Irish-American businessman Billy Lawless has die...
Gort native to receive National Bravery Award this afternoon
Gort-native Criodán Ó Murchú is to receive a National Bravery Award today for rescuing a man from...
14 Galway schools added to Safe Routes to School Programme
Fourteen Galway schools - three in the city and eleven in the county - have been added to Round 3...
Road closed in city after Pedestrian knocked down at Prospect Hill
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in the city. The incide...