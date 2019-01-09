Decrease in number of city sexual assaults reported to gardai

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a decrease in the number of sexual assaults reported to gardaí in the city over the past year.

The latest garda statistics were presented at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

They show a drop of a fifth in reports of sexaul assault, however there has been an increase of 15 per cent in rapes.

Breaches of barring or safety orders also dropped by 6 per cent.