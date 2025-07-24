  • Services

Services

Decline in new home completions in Galway city and county

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Decline in new home completions in Galway city and county
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New home completions in Galway City and County decreased by 16 percent in the second quarter of the year.

This is in contrast to the national figures, with the CSO finding an increase of 35 percent on average across the country, compared to the same time in 2024.

The West and South East were the only two regions to see a decline in new home completions in April, May and June.

There were 98 new home completions in Galway city, with half of those apartments.

While there were 222 in the county, with more than half of those single dwelling completions.

The busiest county electoral area was Gort/Kinvara, with 52 new comes built, followed by Athenry/Oranmore with 38 and Connemara South with 37.

30 were built in Loughrea, 29 in the Tuam area, 20 in Ballinasloe and 16 in Connemara North.

Meanwhile, the eastern side of Galway city was the busiest with 48 new home completions, followed by 28 in City West and 22 in City Central.

The CSO revealed that nationally, apartment completions more than doubled, while the number of housing schemes completed was up 17 per cent.

More like this:
no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers on Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers in Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Plans to demolish controversial Ballybane pub and replace with student block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been unveiled to demolish a controversial ...

no_space
Local TD critical of red tape holding up Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is hitting out at what amounts to 'red tap...

no_space
Replacement ladders at Blackrock diving tower may need environmental assessment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMReplacement ladders at Blackrock in Salthill may have...

no_space
Do Not Swim notices lifted at Ballyloughane and Grattan beaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo Not Swim notices have been lifted at Ballyloughane...

no_space
Test results for Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches expected today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResults from tests carried out at Ballyloughane and G...

no_space
Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 r...

no_space
Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA row of vacant houses on St Bridget’s Road in Portum...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up