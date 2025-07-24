Decline in new home completions in Galway city and county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New home completions in Galway City and County decreased by 16 percent in the second quarter of the year.

This is in contrast to the national figures, with the CSO finding an increase of 35 percent on average across the country, compared to the same time in 2024.

The West and South East were the only two regions to see a decline in new home completions in April, May and June.

There were 98 new home completions in Galway city, with half of those apartments.

While there were 222 in the county, with more than half of those single dwelling completions.

The busiest county electoral area was Gort/Kinvara, with 52 new comes built, followed by Athenry/Oranmore with 38 and Connemara South with 37.

30 were built in Loughrea, 29 in the Tuam area, 20 in Ballinasloe and 16 in Connemara North.

Meanwhile, the eastern side of Galway city was the busiest with 48 new home completions, followed by 28 in City West and 22 in City Central.

The CSO revealed that nationally, apartment completions more than doubled, while the number of housing schemes completed was up 17 per cent.