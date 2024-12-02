Decision to walk away from politics down to workload and frustration with red tape

The reality of life as an elected member of Galway County Council is not as lucrative as many of the public might think – and it is also primed with frustration when it comes to getting things done.

It explains why, prior to the local elections, Kinvara’s Joe Byrne made his surprise decision to retire from politics at a time when many assumed he would have been a potential FG candidate in Galway East.

“I was never even asked,” he confirmed to this newspaper. “I don’t know whether I was disappointed or otherwise, but I was definitely not approached.”

Joe is a Chartered Engineer, with over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry. He has been involved in a number of large and prestigious projects including hospitals, hotels and civic buildings throughout the country.

He decision to step away from politics was down to the ‘non-stop commitment’ it required – and that he couldn’t hold down both professions. He said that he was ‘killing myself’ and needed a huge change in his lifestyle and that this was no disrespect to the people who elected him.

Cllr Byrne topped the poll in the last local elections in 2019 in the Gort/Kinvara Area, almost 1,000 votes clear of his next closest challenger.

At the time, Fine Gael stated that: “Joe brings a wealth of experience and takes a pragmatic approach to the delivery and handover of projects on behalf of clients.”

A local representative added: “Joe has been the voice of Kinvara on Galway County Council for our community, businesses and individuals. We have all benefitted from his work and Kinvara Community Council will recognise Joe’s contribution.”

He was first elected to Galway County Council in 2014, following in the footsteps of his late father Cllr Toddie Byrne, who had spent 32 years a councillor for the South Galway area from 1967 to 1999.

Joe Byrne has been Fine Gael’s main speaker at local authority meetings and his decision to walk away came as a major surprise to the party.

“It was not an easy decision to make by any means, but it has taken its toll and it has been impacting on family life. Since I made my decision, it’s like a weight off my shoulders.

“I am frustrated with Galway County Council and their planning section in particular. Both their lack of response and lack of resources makes it very frustrating for a councillor who is supposed to be representing the people who elected him.

“It is impossible to get things done for people when it comes to Galway County Council because there aren’t the staff to deal with important issues such as housing and planning,” said the former Cllr Byrne.

Pictured: An Taoiseach Simon Harris in attentive mood with Cllr Byrne during his recent visit to Kinvara to discuss the need for more sporting facilities in the village.