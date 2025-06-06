Decision to pause Galway Transport Strategy ‘a disaster’ for city

The group advocating for a light rail system in Galway City have insisted they are not against plans for a ring road, but they have called for fresh impetus to the Gluas campaign.

Chair of ‘Gluas, light rail for Galway’ Brendan Holland said the recent decision to pause the Galway Transport Strategy until a decision was made on the ring road proposal was a “disaster for Galway”.

Mr Holland said the Gluas campaign was ‘not against the ring road’ but neither was light rail an alternative to the proposed new road, or a Plan B.

“And therefore, light rail should not be delayed by An Bord Pleanála’s ring road decision and possible court decisions that could take years,” Mr Holland said.

He said light rail was “catering for the 65% people who want to transverse the city not the 3% who want to avoid the city”.

It was confirmed last week to Galway West TD John Connolly (FF) that the Galway Transport Strategy review has been paused until a decision was made on the new road.

Mr Holland agreed with Deputy Connolly that all other works not effected by the outer ring road decision, “should continue as a matter of urgency”.

Gluas campaigners, who recently met with Galway City Council’s transport policy committee, said delays in advancing light rail were costing Galway jobs, investment, and adding to the housing crisis.

Traffic congestion was at crisis levels in Galway and an environmentally friendly solution was required, said Mr Holland.

“A light rail system, offering an environmentally friendly alternative, would be a major factor in solving the crisis. We are not against the ring road, we are in favour of solving Galway’s chronic traffic problem, with a multi-answer solution,” Mr Holland said.

He pointed to an NTA report last November which said the Gluas was “feasible and sustainable” and could take 13 million passengers annually.

An Economic Cost of Congestion Report recently concluded Galway’s traffic problem would be no better in 2040 even with BusConnects and a new ring road due to increasing population.

Mr Holland said Gluas was calling on Galway City and County Councils, and all local Oireachtas members to support the inclusion of a light rail system for the Galway Metropolitan area in the forthcoming National Development Plan.

They have also asked both Councils to advocate for exploration of route options to identify a Preferred Route, “for a zero emission Light Rail Transport system as a backbone of a sustainable transport system” in Galway.

“One of the key objectives of the revised National Planning Framework 2025 requires a transport-oriented development approach, served by high-capacity public transport. Gluas ticks every box in that plan,” Mr Holland added.

Pictured: Light rail would cater for “the 65% of people who want to transverse the city, not the 3% who want to avoid the city”.