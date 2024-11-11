  • Services

Decision Support Service to hold roadshows in Galway city and county

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

The Decision Support Service is set to hold a series of roadshows in Galway city and county throughout November.

The State body supports individuals who may need help, now or in the future, to exercise their right to make decisions about their personal welfare, property or affairs.

The open evenings get underway this week – with meetings tomorrow from 6pm and Wednesday from 3pm in the Galmont Hotel in the city.

Registration is needed for all events – with more open evenings planned for the end of the month.

Áine Flynn, Director of the DSS, says it’s important for everyone to plan in advance.

