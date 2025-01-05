Decision on wind turbines eagerly awaited by locals

Residents in North Galway are anxiously awaiting an early New Year decision from An Bord Pleanála on a proposed windfarm in North Galway, which has received hundreds of submissions from locals opposing the development.

The application from Clonberne Windfarm Limited has attracted significant opposition because those living in the area claim it would have a negative impact on homes as well as historical and archaeological in the area.

Members of Galway County Council lodged a joint submission opposing the 180-metre-high turbines.

And Deputy Pete Roche is among those to voice their opposition, pointing out that the proposed eleven turbines would each have a wingspan the size of Croke Park.

“And I am not exaggerating as I have seen the plans,” he told The Connacht Tribune.

Deputy Roche said that he visited an aunt last weekend and she lives in an area where there are wind turbines.

“The flicker from the red lights on the turbines is impossible to live with and the swishing sound that they generate is also hard to put up with,” added the Galway East TD.

The Clonberne Windfarm Action Group expressed their concerns over what is being planned for their community. They say that this project has been the subject of much debate and controversy over the past number of months and they believe it is important for all to understand the potential implications of this development.

“We want to acknowledge that we are not opposed to wind energy and we believe that renewable energy is crucial for our future,” they said.

“However, we are opposed to putting eleven 180-metre-high turbines in such close proximity to our homes and populated rural community.

“This project will have a negative effect on the rest of our lives and the future generations of Clonberne. As wind turbines spring up like unwanted weeds around people’s homes in rural Ireland, wind turbine health related issues have become somewhat of a worrying concern.”

The turbines will be located close to rural communities in Clonberne and beyond such as Cogaula, Cloonkeen, Ballyedmond, Cloonmore, Gurteen, Cooloo, Barnaderg, Cloonahamper, Boyounagh, Cloonacath, Middletown, Shanballymore, New Forest, Newbridge and others.

The group claimed that large industrial turbines like the ones proposed for Clonberne are responsible for creating the strongest infrasound – a factor, they say, poses health risks to nearby residents.

“It is important to note that Clonberne National School is just over a kilometre away from the nearest turbines and all turbines will be visible from this location,” they said.

“Shadow Flicker is another issue that will impose on our daily lives. Shadow Flicker will be cast 10 times the tip height (1.8km) and invade our homes.

“It will also be a cause of distraction in other key locations in our community, like our GAA pitch and playground. The life and soul to a lot of people in Clonberne is in our sports ground,” according to the group’s submission to An Bord Pleanála.

Pictured: Opposition…Deputy Pete Roche.