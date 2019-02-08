Decision next week on future of Lenaboy Castle

Galway City Tribune – City councillors will be asked next Monday if they wish to proceed with plans acquire Lenaboy Castle for use as ‘Children’s and Young People’s Creative Hub’, following the expiration of €1.75 million in funding from the EU Regional Development Fund.

At a meeting this week, councillors were told that the transfer was at the “contract/contract denied” stage – and they must now decide if they are to give Galway City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath the go-ahead to ‘sign on the dotted line’.

The property at Taylor’s Hill is currently in ownership of the Sisters of Mercy and the proposed transfer came about as part of the redress scheme agreed nationally by the religious orders and the Government following revelations about abuse in religious institutions.

The Sisters of Mercy had committed €750,000 as part of the transfer, said Mr McGrath, but it was likely this sum would be needed just to seal and protect the listed building, and prevent its further deterioration.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here.