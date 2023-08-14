Decision due on extension of Athenry housing estate as locals lodge objections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due on the planned extension of a housing estate in Athenry town, as local residents have lodged a number of objections.

The plans led by Bellville Building & Construction Galway Ltd would add 12 new homes at Cluain Lara.

In recent weeks, particularly the last few days, residents have lodged a number of submissions.

One argues that the site earmarked for the dozen new homes has been a key playground area for local children.

Another argues the density is too high, and points to a number of previous plans that have been refused.

Concerns have also been raised about safety – with one submission claiming it would not be safe for motorists, cyclists or pedestrians.

It’s also alleged that there was no consultation between the development and the estate management company.

County planners are due to make a decision later this month.