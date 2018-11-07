Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due next month on a plan for a five screen cinema in Ballinasloe.
The application is led by Omniplex Holdings ULC.
It proposes the development of a new single storey five screen cinema of 7.9 metres in height and car parking at the site beside Aldi.
County planners are due to make a decision in late December.
Decision due next month on plan for Ballinasloe cinema
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due next month on a plan for a five screen cinema in Ballinasloe.